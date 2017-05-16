Trekkers to conquer 60km

FOUR friends will embark on a 60km trek from Cape Schanck to Point Nepean later this month to raise money to restore the sight of people in indigenous communities and developing countries.

Inverloch’s Caroline Allen and Christine Henderson will join with Karen Davis of Kilcunda and former local, Sarah Eggleton, now of Bonbeach, in the Wild Women On Top Melbourne Coastrek on May 26.

Their team, Bass Coast Boilers, aims to raise at least $2000 for the Fred Hollows Foundation, whose personnel work in 25 countries to restore sight to people in marginalised communities.

They chose the label ‘boilers’ as the definition of a boiler is a fuel-burning apparatus and with a ‘go get ’em’ mindset, will start in the dark at 6.15am.

“We need to complete the 60km walk in 18 hours. We’re predicting it will take us 11 to 12 hours of constant walking,” Caroline said.

“We were looking for an opportunity where we could combine what we loved doing with something to raise money for.”

Last Wednesday, Caroline, Christine and Karen undertook the longest trek of their training, the 42km lighthouse circuit at Wilsons Promontory National Park.

Starting at 6.30am, the trio hiked to Waterloo Bay in the east, then headed south to touch the lighthouse at South East Point and returned to Telegraph Saddle via Telegraph Track.

“It was a beautiful day. The best thing about these walks is that you see things that people will never see because they won’t have the fitness to do it,” Caroline said.

Their training schedule has ensured they have prepared their bodies to deal with the extreme distance.

“You don’t know how your body is going to react. You have to have the right gear, the right shoes and the right socks, and you have to have them worn in,” Caroline said.

Next year, the women are aiming to complete the 100km Oxfam Trailwalker event near Melbourne.

“It has opened up a whole new world. For example, Christine just came home two weeks ago from completing the famed Camino trek through Spain, a 800km hike, something she never would have considered being capable of or experienced,” Caroline said.

More than 1900 trekkers will take part in the 30km and 60m treks.

Now in its third year, Melbourne Coastrek is becoming one of the state’s most popular adventure challenges. This year, 490 teams of four trekkers, including at least two women, will walk along the picturesque Mornington Peninsula for 30 kilometres from Koonya Beach, or 60 kilometres from Cape Schanck, to the finish line at Point Nepean.

The event aims to raise $1.5 million for The Fred Hollows Foundation, restoring sight and helping prevent avoidable blindness by training local eye doctors and health workers to provide eye health awareness, screening and treatment.

The Coastrek is held by women’s trekking operator, Wild Women On Top.

To make a tax deductable donation to the Bass Coast Boilers’ fundraising for the Fred Hollows Foundation, go to https://melbourne.coastrek.com.au/fundraisers/BassCoastBoilers792