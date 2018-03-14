Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 | Posted by

Two flags for Korumburra

KORUMBURRA Bowls Club stormed home to claim two premiership flags following the South Gippsland Bowls Division Midweek Pennant grand final on Tuesday.
Korumburra won Division 2 and Division 3 at the Leongatha Bowls Club.
In Division 2, Korumburra defeated Tarwin Lower 62 to 54. In Division 3, Korumburra defeated Inverloch 66 to 62.
The top honours in Division 1 went to Phillip Island, which defeated Leongatha 72 to 61.
Over in Division 4, the flag went to Foster. Foster came up against Phillip Island and won 66 to 46.
The Division 1 and 4 grand finals were played at Inverloch Bowls Club.

Division 1: back row from left, Phillip Island Bowls Club’s Bruce Pancher, Bob Hurst, Jan Dwyer, John Batty, Phyl Major, George Mole and Jan Stubbs and front row from left Kevin Wagner, Bill Francis, Jill Boyce, Robyn Eames, Dee Reynolds, Paddy Francis and Dorothy Wagner won the grand final against Leongatha at the Inverloch Bowls Club on Tuesday.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24439

Posted by on Mar 14 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added