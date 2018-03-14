Two flags for Korumburra

KORUMBURRA Bowls Club stormed home to claim two premiership flags following the South Gippsland Bowls Division Midweek Pennant grand final on Tuesday.

Korumburra won Division 2 and Division 3 at the Leongatha Bowls Club.

In Division 2, Korumburra defeated Tarwin Lower 62 to 54. In Division 3, Korumburra defeated Inverloch 66 to 62.

The top honours in Division 1 went to Phillip Island, which defeated Leongatha 72 to 61.

Over in Division 4, the flag went to Foster. Foster came up against Phillip Island and won 66 to 46.

The Division 1 and 4 grand finals were played at Inverloch Bowls Club.