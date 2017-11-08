Posted by brad

Venus Bay club named Australia’s best

VENUS Bay Surf Lifesaving Club won the prestigious National Club of the Year award at surf lifesaving’s night of nights in Sydney, New South Wales.

In the illustrious surrounds of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the finest surf lifesavers in Australia were recognised at the 2017 Surf Life Saving Australia Awards of Excellence Gala Event on Saturday night.

More than 300 people as some of the most amazing acts of heroism were recounted and participants were awarded with meritorious commendations for rescues.

The final award for the evening was the prestigious DHL National Club of The Year Award.

There are more than 300 surf lifesaving clubs in Australia and the six finalists had spent the previous day presenting to the SLSA Honours Committee in a final determination of the winner.

In a real David versus Goliath story, the Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club was announced 2017 DHL National Club of the Year. It is extremely rare for a Victorian club to be awarded this accolade.

Venus Bay SLSC was founded in 1961 and is located at one of the most dangerous beaches in Australia.

Over the past season the Venus Bay SLSC has put together an amazing set of lifesaving statistics:

record lifesaving awards – 92.3 percent of patrolling members attained at least one new award;

record patrol hours – average of more than 38.4 hours per patrolling member;

record competition results – 375 percent increase in state medals;

record funds raised and record funds invested in the club’s history;

600 percent decrease in the number of rescues, while beach attendance increased;

total membership has almost doubled since 2013;

a new strategic plan, constitution, equipment and facility in development;

member and community engagement at never before seen levels; and

a commitment and passion for continual improvement via planning.

The work the club has driven in the community and its efforts in raising awareness for river safety and swimming between the flags were specifically mentioned by the judging panel.

The next challenge for the club is to raise the $1 million required for essential clubhouse redevelopment to cater for the growing beach attendances and ensure safety for beach users.