Venus Bay is named best surf lifesaving club in Victoria



CELEBRATION TIME: Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club members after winning Victorian club of the year. Front (L-R) Elise McCorriston, Kimberley Gee, Craig Watson, Wendy Perrow, Paul Hoffman, Megan Watson and Rhiannon McCorriston. Back (L-R) Simon Gee, David Gee, Brooke Gee, Marty McCorriston, Simone Busija, Danny Busija and Michael McCorriston.

THE best surf lifesaving club in Victoria is at Venus Bay.

The club won the title of club of the year at Lifesaving Victoria’s Awards of Excellence dinner at Albert Park on Saturday, from a pool of 67 clubs state-wide.

South Gippsland clubs succeeded on the night, with Waratah Beach and Wonthaggi clubs also recognized.

It was the third time in four years Venus Bay has won the coveted Beaurepaire Shield, with previous wins in 2016 and 2017.

“I was elated,” club president Paul Hoffman said of the win.

“The kudos belongs with the terrific volunteers that we have got and it shows that we are a small club on a dangerous beach and we are leading the way.”

Mr Hoffman said Venus Bay was one of seven finalists, with judges assessing all aspects of a club’s operation, from rescues and strategic plan, through to engagement and governance.

Venus Bay has recorded a membership increase of 158 percent over five years, runs a successful Nippers program and has a solid patrol record.

The club’s Taite Cumming and Alexander Duncan were recognised for rescuing a swimmer from a rip in January.

Waratah Beach Surf Lifesaving Club’s Jameson Trainor won lifesaver of the year and Natalie Ashdown was named Nipper program volunteer of the year.

Mr Trainor was rated as the best lifesaver across all facets: for his work in patrol, training, competition and mentoring.

He was presented with the Microflite John Wishart Memorial Medal for Lifesaver of the Year, for his contribution to beach patrols, the Bass District Lifesaving Development Camp and the Leadership, Search and Rescue program.

Ms Ashdown conducts one of the best nipper programs that has gone from strength to strength under her guidance.

“As a club we are immensely proud of both of them for winning, as we know the level of competition they were up against is top notch,” the club’s Adrian Moriarty said.

Wonthaggi Lifesaving Club’s Sandra Madeley was crowned official of the year for her contribution at state carnivals, as well as at the 2018 ILS World Lifesaving Championships and the Australian Pool Lifesaving Championships.

The winners advance to the national awards in November.