Vu makes Victoria proud

WONTHAGGI athlete Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery competed at Cairns last weekend in the Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships.
Tevuro competed in the U14 age group in both the 80 metre hurdles event and the javelin.
She ran well in the qualifying heat of the hurdles to make the final later in the day where she ran 13.20 to come fifth overall.
On the following day in torrential rain, she threw herself into the top three places to claim bronze with a throw of 38 metres.
These results establish her in the top five of both events, Australia wide.

Bronze medallist: Wonthaggi’s Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery (left) displayed her medal after representing Victoria in the U14 girls’ javelin in Cairns last weekend.

