Weather tests HPVs

THE 21st running of the Wonthaggi Human Powered Grand Prix took place last weekend at the Wonthaggi Recreation Centre.

There were 75 entries from Victoria and South Australia.

Local entries came from Wonthaggi Secondary College, Tooradin Primary School, Kooweerup Secondary College and Drouin Secondary College.

Practice took place on Saturday between 9.15am and 10.30am and the race started at 12pm on Saturday in sunny and hot conditions on a day of Total Fire Ban.

During the afternoon, the wind increased toward the 50kph that was predicted.

This created some trying conditions for the riders, particularly the primary students.

During the night the wind dropped and the race proceeded in calm conditions but the temperature remained in the low 30s for most of the night.

The morning produced cloudy conditions but the wind again increased to speeds that were tending to be unsafe with some barriers moving due to the wind.

Mid morning it started to rain and by 9.30am the rain was tending to torrential.

The riders did well to maintain racing in the increasingly trying conditions with water running across the track in many places.

It was decided that the conditions had become unsafe to continue so at 10.07am the race was suspended in the hope that things would improve.

With no letup in the wind and rain the race was declared over at 10.30am.

The winner of the race was Goldmember entered by Peninsula Human Power.

It completed 575 laps of the 1.4km circuit in the 22 hours and seven minutes of racing.

The overall class winners were; Junior Secondary, Taco Gully, Maiden Gully Primary School, Junior Open, Pipsqueak, HRTC Racing, Middle Secondary, Chrysaor, St Margaret’s and Berwick Grammar School, Senior Secondary, Ajax Spray ‘N’ Wipe, Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Open Girls, Pegasus, St Margaret’s and Berwick Grammar School, Open Secondary, Zooper Dooper, Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Community Open, RoMo Racing entry, Community Mixed, Grey Nomad, HRTC Racing and Veterans, Electra, and St Margaret’s and Berwick Grammar School.

The fastest lap was 1min 55 seconds by A Little More Aero from Woodleigh School and the Lew Arthur Memorial Innovation Award was won by the Team Relentless entry from SA, Trump Trikes.