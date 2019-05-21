West Gippsland dominates

Seniors: West Gippsland defeated Ellinbank 19.17.131 to 9.4.58.

U18s: West Gippsland defeated Ellinbank 22.16.148 to 6.10.46.

Open: West Gippsland defeated Ellinbank 45 to 34.

U17s: West Gippsland defeated Ellinbank 41 to 21.

WEST Gippsland beat the Ellinbank by 73 points in the Worksafe AFL Vic Community Championship match played at Yarragon.

Ellinbank looked well and truly in the contest when it kicked the first goal of the second half to only trail by eight points but thereafter West Gippsland seized control with seven consecutive goals to take a 53 point lead into the last change.

Ellinbank tried hard in the last quarter but it could not make any inroads due to the class and running ability of the West Gippsland.

After conceding two early goals in the first quarter, Ellinbank hit back hard and with Brad Arnold, Trent Baker and Russell Lehman figuring prominently in and around the midfield it went into quarter time break only seven points in arrears.

With Lehman, Jack Hazendonk, Paul Pattison and Nick Visser getting plenty of the ball in the second quarter, Ellinbank was well in touch at half time.

The highlight of the quarter was a long weaving run and goal by Hazendonk.

In the third quarter Ben Campbell, who also made his presence felt in the first half, kicked a terrific snapped goal and many, in what was a sizeable crowd for an interleague game, must have thought an upset might be brewing.

However, from then on the West Gippsland midfield took control and prised open the Ellinbank defence regularly.

Catani ruck rover Nick Visser hit the packs hard and barged his way through many and was awarded the VCFL medal for Ellinbank.

Wingman Trent Baker proved elusive many times and put in four good quarters as did Ben Campbell and Brad Arnold. Fellow midfielders Jack Hazendonk and Russell Lehman made their presence felt.

To give credit where it is due, West Gippsland had plenty of contributors if not stars.

Kilcunda Bass midfielder Jake Weightman drove the ball forward all game, captain and Inverloch defender Dylan Clark along with Bunyip stopper Aaron Paxton and Phillip Island’s Mark Griffin repelled many Ellinbank attacks.

Across the forward line, Jason Wells, well known to Ellinbank supporters having played for three of our clubs steered home four goals and in a good team effort Cora Lynn’s Nathan Gardiner, Koo Wee Rup’s Nathan Voss and Tooradin’s Andrew Dean all kicked three majors.

Experienced Kilcunda ruck Jamie Youle did well, Cora Lynn’s Chris Johnson was busy after half time as was Korumburra young gun Bailey Patterson.

The Ellinbank U18s were beaten by 102 points.

West Gippsland had far too much strength, polish and composure all over the field.

While Ellinbank conceded six goals in the opening quarter it did generate quite a few inside fifties but these only resulted in four behinds.

Despite the end margin Ellinbank still managed six goals and 16 scoring shots and quite a few inside 50s so despite the score line it was quite competitive in patches.

Poowong pair Hayden Wallis and Jai Newcombe were both hard at the ball and outstanding through the midfield and in defence.

Ellinbank’s Lewis Kennedy stood up behind centre as did Buln Buln’s Jack Storey, Neerim’s Kyle Bright tackled and pressured well, Poowong’s Mathew Burr offered dash and Neerim rover Josh White got plenty of disposals.

