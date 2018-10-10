Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 | Posted by

Where can you recycle silage wrap?

THE Poowong and District Landcare Group reminds farmers to dispose of their silage wrap responsibly.

Some may not realise silage wrap is a recyclable product and must not be burned or buried – EPA fines apply. If it is dumped in waste skips, it ends up in landfill.

You need to shake the wrap free from debris, bundle it up and either put it into Plasbac bags available from MG Trading Korumburra and Leongatha, or use the bulka bags that many on-farm products come in. Net, twine rope and the like are not acceptable.

Your local feed store and farmers’ suppliers can get Plasbac bags for you, supplied by Tapex.

Silage wrap presented correctly is accepted at the following transfer stations: Koonwarra, Foster, Drouin, Lardner, Trafalgar, Neerim South and Erica.

This material is recycled in Melbourne and is the primary ingredient in timber replacement products.

Landcare is aware an immense amount of plastic product is used on-farm – can’t be avoided realistically. Let us all make a concerted effort to recycle as much as possible.

 


Here’s a tip: from left, Jeff Clarke and Mark Walters, members of Poowong and District Landcare, with Plasbac bag for silage wrap disposal.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=26087

Posted by on Oct 10 2018. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added