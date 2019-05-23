Posted by brad

Where should a new school be built?

Have your say on whether San Remo is the best location for a new junior secondary school.

THE Bass Coast community is invited to have its say about a new junior secondary campus.

Students, teachers, parents, school council members and residents are invited to participate in an online survey and a community drop-in session on Tuesday, June 4 from 2pm to 7pm at San Remo Recreation Centre, 1A Wynne Road, San Remo.

The State Government is consulting to help determine the location of the new school or campus, which will cater to years 7 to 9 students across the Bass Coast.

The new campus, which is set to open in 2022, will help bridge a gap for students from Phillip Island, San Remo and through to the Waterline towns who are currently travelling more than an hour to attend their closest secondary school.

Many locations are being considered for the new school, with initial investigations suggesting San Remo may be the most appropriate choice.

Community consultation will run from Thursday, May 23 until Friday, June 14.

To have your say, attend the community drop-in session or complete the online survey: https://engage.vic.gov.au/basscoast

“We’ve committed to building a new junior secondary campus in the Bass Coast by 2022. So, we’ve got to make sure we get the right location,” Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale said.