Posted by brad

Winery crowned top business again

SUCCESSFUL STILL: (L-R) Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari congratulates David Bulbulian, Steph Slade, and Nicole and David Harman, all from Harman Wines, on winning Business of the Year.

Phillip Island Helicopters’ Nicole Heron, Ben Lawrence, mayor Cr Brett Tessari, Lauren Mitchell, Ian Batton, Matt Cocker and Cr Julian Brown, and Jimmy Halliday (front).

Bass Coast Boat and Caravan Storage’s Jenni and Dean Lewandowski with mayor Cr Brett Tessari. The business won Best New Business.

HARMAN Wines continues to be the best business in the Bass Coast.

The Wattle Bank winery and cellar door was crowned Business of the Year for the second year running in Bass Coast Shire Council’s annual Business Awards, announced last Friday.

Harman Wines also won the Environment and Sustainability Award, as well as the Hospitality category of the People’s Choice awards.

“The judges were once again impressed by Harman Wines’ passion for their farm to plate business philosophy and their use of locally sourced produce,” Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari said.

Forty-eight local businesses entered the judged awards this year, and around 150 local businesses received a record 1500 votes in the People’s Choice awards.

Grantville’s Maru Koala and Animal Park took home multiple awards this year, including Business Excellence six-plus employees, and the Marketing and Promotion Award.

Dalyston General Store also picked up a number of awards this year, winning the People’s Choice Retail award and earning runner up in both the Business Excellence zero to five employees, and Environment and Sustainability awards.

In the People’s Choice category, Cowes business Sargeants Bass Coast Conveyancing won People’s Choice Business of the Year and the People’s Choice Professional Award.

Phillip Island Helicopters had another successful year winning the Industry Collaboration category for the second year running, as well as the People’s Choice Tourism/Attraction award, which they also won in 2018.

More than 160 people from 40 Bass Coast businesses attended the awards at RACV Inverloch Resort.

“It’s a great achievement for businesses to be selected as finalists in the awards and a real testament to the quality of their products, service and overall operation,” Cr Tessari said.

2019 People’s Choice Awards winners were:

People’s Choice Business of the Year – Sargeants Bass Coast Conveyancing, Cowes/Wonthaggi.

Health and Lifestyle – Hair by Sarah, Grantville.

Hospitality – Harman Wines, Wattle Bank.

Professional – Sargeants Bass Coast Conveyancing, Cowes/Wonthaggi.

Retail Business – Dalyston General Store, Dalyston.

Tourism/Attraction – Phillip Island Helicopters, Newhaven.

Trades/Services – Chase Computers, Woolamai.

2019 Bass Coast Business Awards winners were:

Business of the Year – Harman Wines, Wattlebank.

Business Excellence zero to five employees: winner, Bass Strait Direct, Newhaven; runner-up: Dalyston General Store, Dalyston.

Business Excellence six-plus employees: winner, Maru Koala and Animal Park, Grantville; runner-up, A Maze’N Things, Cowes.

Marketing and Promotion: winner, Maru Koala and Animal Park, Grantville; runner-up, Silverwater Resort, San Remo.

New Business: winner, Bass Coast Boat and Caravan Storage, Glen Forbes; runner-up, Harris Build, Inverloch.

Environment and Sustainability: winner, Harman Wines, Wattle Bank; runner-up, Dalyston General Store, Dalyston.

Good Access is Good Business: winner, Phillip Island Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment Centre, Cowes; runner-up, Cheeky Goose Café, Cowes.

Industry Collaboration: winner, Phillip Island Helicopters, Newhaven; runner-up, Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club, Wonthaggi.