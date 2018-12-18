Wonderland at Mesley Hall

MORE than 50 children from across South Gippsland were involved in an exciting performance incorporating film, dance and music called Alice in Venus.

Created as a pilot program by Venus Film and Dance Performing Arts for the second stage of an ongoing project to develop regional children’s performing arts touring company, the show at Mesley Hall in Leongatha recently was breathtaking in its depth and creativity.

The tale of Alice In Venus is a journey about life and shadows which the children can pick up and accumulate or choose to leave behind; revealing how everyone is really Alice and can live their own wonderland.

Venus Film and Dance Performing Arts secretary and artistic director Paula Falovic said the production provided children in regional areas the opportunity to stage multiple performances in full production format.

“This was also a great opportunity for the audience and the children’s peers to be inspired by this captivating form of art,” she said.

“Being part of a film, dance and music production is an excellent way for children to build confidence and work as a team.

“Alice in Venus is about having fun, but being in dance and production helps reduce social stress and anxiety. This is about giving children a unique experience of growth and development through art.”

Funded by South Gippsland Shire Council, Artists for Kid’s Culture, The Leongatha Lyric Theatre, and the Mirboo North District Community Foundation the film and dance of the production included classical dance, LED glow equipment, film and music.

The performers included students from Mirboo North Primary School and Secondary College, Leongatha Primary School and Secondary College, Inverloch Primary School, Tarwin Lower Primary School, Fish Creek Primary School and Koonwarra Village School.