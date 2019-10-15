Wonthaggi Bugboys take flight for charity



READY TO ROLL: Wonthaggi Primary School students have brightly decorated the Volvo with bugs before it begins its journey to raise cancer funds and awareness this week.

THE community has rushed to the rescue after Nathan Leversha’s ’83 model Volvo decided to conk out, just two weeks away from embarking on its voyage as part of the Cancer Council’s Shitbox Rally.

Thanks to a team effort, the old Volvo will be able to make its one-way, 3700 kilometre trip from Melbourne to Townsville starting this Saturday, October 19.

“We’ve had some amazing local support in getting the car together,” Nathan said.

Wonthaggi Primary School even contributed their artistic skills, painting bugs over the old beast.

Nathan will be completing the week long charity drive with close friend and brother-in-law, Dale Thorn.

When asked if he thought the car would make it, Nathan laughed: “I hope so! We will probably be alright!

“Dale and I have tinkered and played around with cars for a bit – it should be a lot of fun and a lot of laughs.

“Knowing that if we break down we can still get a ride with someone is reassuring.”

Already the duo, named Team Bugboys, have raised $6000 of their $6500 goal.

Fundraising will remain open until the end of the rally.

Their Volvo, donated by Rod Patton, will also be auctioned at the end with funds going toward their Cancer Council fundraising total.

“The whole 2019 Spring rally is very close to raising $2 million,” Nathan said.

“It’s just a really good cause and the rally is a reward for all your efforts of fundraising.”

Nathan wished to thank Wonthaggi Autobarn for the donation of car parts, Wonthaggi Tyrepower for four new tyres, Wonthaggi Electrical for a new battery, Wonthaggi Radiators for cleaning fixing fuel issues and Wonthaggi’s UtePod for making a bash plate for underneath the vehicle.

“And lastly, last week when I thought the car was kaput, Wonthaggi Auto-Lec fixed the wiring and got the car going,” Nathan said.

To donate to Nathan and Dale’s rally effort, visit: https://bit.ly/318d7Tk