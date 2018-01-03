Wonthaggi celebrates 2017 achievements

WONTHAGGI Secondary College Dudley Campus finished off 2017 with a presentation day recently.

Year 7 students were congratulated in the morning, whilst years 8 and 9 students enjoyed a combined ceremony during the afternoon.

The Year 7 award recipients were Nick Raven and Caleb Weir (encouragement), Daniella Mascaros (most improved academic performance), Louise Strickland (most improved effort), Dale Robinson (consistent performer), Tyson Aldwell-Smith and Shyla Jogi (coordinators’ award), Hannah Simmons and Tess Britt (outstanding effort), Connor Sim (SEAL coordinators’ award), Jasmin Allan and Luke Bramley (outstanding achievement), and Taheisha Koopmans and Caleb Robertson (academic excellence).

The Year 8 award recipients were Joshua Beaton and Joshua Pryor (encouragement), Cara Munnings (most improved), Connor Eades and Jim Soumilas (coordinator’s award), Sarah Moulds and Dustan Britt (outstanding effort), Isabel Rooks (SEAL coordinator’s award), Finn Gleeson and Meah Davis (outstanding achievement), Alleena Babu and Zara Hooper (academic excellence).

The Year 9 award recipients were Noah T. Anderson and Jorja Hiley (encouragement), Sam Rodhi (most improved), Madison Norris and Cheyenne Sharples (coordinator’s award), Ruby Gage and Emily Lawson (outstanding effort), Casey Sim (constant effort over three years), Grace McRae and Stephanie Watson (leadership), Zali Anderson (SEAL coordinator’s award), Samara Clark and Mayson Vanderkolk (outstanding achievement), and Zali Anderson and Chloe Bramley (academic excellence).