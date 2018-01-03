Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Wonthaggi celebrates 2017 achievements

 

WONTHAGGI Secondary College Dudley Campus finished off 2017 with a presentation day recently.

Year 7 students were congratulated in the morning, whilst years 8 and 9 students enjoyed a combined ceremony during the afternoon.

The Year 7 award recipients were Nick Raven and Caleb Weir (encouragement), Daniella Mascaros (most improved academic performance), Louise Strickland (most improved effort), Dale Robinson (consistent performer), Tyson Aldwell-Smith and Shyla Jogi (coordinators’ award), Hannah Simmons and Tess Britt (outstanding effort), Connor Sim (SEAL coordinators’ award), Jasmin Allan and Luke Bramley (outstanding achievement), and Taheisha Koopmans and Caleb Robertson (academic excellence).

The Year 8 award recipients were Joshua Beaton and Joshua Pryor (encouragement), Cara Munnings (most improved), Connor Eades and Jim Soumilas (coordinator’s award), Sarah Moulds and Dustan Britt (outstanding effort), Isabel Rooks (SEAL coordinator’s award), Finn Gleeson and Meah Davis (outstanding achievement), Alleena Babu and Zara Hooper (academic excellence).

The Year 9 award recipients were Noah T. Anderson and Jorja Hiley (encouragement), Sam Rodhi (most improved), Madison Norris and Cheyenne Sharples (coordinator’s award), Ruby Gage and Emily Lawson (outstanding effort), Casey Sim (constant effort over three years), Grace McRae and Stephanie Watson (leadership), Zali Anderson (SEAL coordinator’s award), Samara Clark and Mayson Vanderkolk (outstanding achievement), and Zali Anderson and Chloe Bramley (academic excellence).

Outstanding: from left, Samara Clark, Zali Anderson, Chloe Bramley and Mayson Vanderkolk were awarded for their high achievements in Year 9 at Wonthaggi Secondary College. Zali and Chloe were joint dux.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23665

Posted by on Jan 3 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added