Posted by brad

Wonthaggi Secondary College to get a new campus – in San Remo

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino and Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale with students and staff at the site of Wonthaggi Secondary College’s new senior campus in McKenzie Street, Wonthaggi.

A NEW campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College will be built at San Remo.

The school for years 7-9 students will cater for families across Phillip Island, San Remo and the Waterline.

The location was announced today by Victorian Education Minister James Merlino and Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale.

The new school will be a new campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College, in addition to the existing two campuses.

The Victorian School Building Authority will finalise the exact site of the new school campus following discussions with landowners over coming months.

“Bass Coast families have long campaigned for a school and we’ve listened. This brand new junior secondary school campus will give students the education they need closer to home,” Ms Crugnale said.

An architect will also be appointed in the coming weeks to design the new campus.

Further consultation will be undertaken to seek the community’s views on a new name for Wonthaggi Secondary College. Consultation will also be undertaken on the design of the new school.

Approximately 500 students are travelling every day to Wonthaggi Secondary College from across areas such as Phillip Island, San Remo, Corinella and Grantville, with more than 250 of these students in years 7-9.

This new campus in San Remo will mean students have a new junior secondary school closer to home.

The decision to build the year 7-9 school in San Remo is the result of extensive consultation with the local community that included an engagement session and an EngageVic survey for community members to submit their ideas to.