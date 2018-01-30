Wonthaggi thanks those who serve

AUSTRALIA Day is the perfect opportunity to reflect on people who make a difference.

Wonthaggi did so by holding its annual award ceremony, this year at the Wonthaggi Town Hall.

Seven individuals, one business and one club were recognised for their contributions to the town.

The Citizens of the Year Award went to Barbara and Jack Moyle of Lance Creek.

They are members of the Wonthaggi and District Historical Society, have had displays at the Bass Coast Agricultural Show, and are familiar faces at the Korumburra Horse and Tractor Rally at Nyora.

Mr Moyle is in his fifth year as president of the Bass Coast Historical Car Club, and Mrs Moyle is a writer, a member of U3A, and a member of the Glen Alvie Country Women’s Association.

The Community Service Award went to Ron Gilmour, who works with the life saving clubs in Wonthaggi and Cape Paterson. He umpired at Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club.

A second Community Service Award went to Faye Quilford, who has been involved in clubs including the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club and underwater hockey. She is a long term member of the Wonthaggi and District Historical Society, and has worked on the digital app of Wonthaggi’s history.

Two sports awards were presented to Barry McCoy and Russell Matthews.

Mr McCoy came to Wonthaggi 20 years ago as a police officer, but is widely renowned as a great sports player, mentor and umpire. He began assisting with AusKick, and is now president of the South Gippsland Umpires Association. He umpired his 500th game in Wonthaggi last season.

Mr Matthews, of Glen Alvie, is in his 10th year as president of the Leongatha and District Cricket Association, and has been a committeeman of the Glen Alvie Cricket Club since 2003.

He has volunteered as a goal umpire for Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club, and has been heavily involved in Young Farmers.

The Employee Excellent Award went to Joan Munday, an employee of Bass Coast Health for more than 47 years. She is beloved by staff and patients, and supported the Bass Coast Agricultural Show outside of work.

The Business Excellence Award was received by Purvis and Co. Providing 58 years of service, the business began under founder Wally Purvis, and took on projects from houses to shops.

Today the business continues to wind down with Wally’s sons Rod and Darryl working on small projects.

The Community Achievement Award went to the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club.

The club recently hit its 80 year milestone. From humble beginnings, the club has thrived and offers water safety to generations of families.

The Nippers program is an important part of the club, and the activities that are held for all members result in lifelong friendships.

The club is currently undergoing major refurbishment, which is why the Wonthaggi Rotary Club was thrilled to hand over a cheque for $1000 during the Australia Day celebrations.

The awards were presented by the Rotary Club and Australia Day Ambassador and Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Di Ciero.

S/S Di Ciero addressed the ceremony and spoke about the importance of police maintaining engagement with local community.

This has been achieved through initiatives like the School Ambassadors Program, Bluelight Bowls and the Bass Coast EyeWatch Facebook page.

The band Kernot Country provided entertainment before the awards were presented and a breakfast was held prior to the official proceedings.