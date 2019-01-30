Wooden dinghies glide and delight

Yachties: Adam Richardson and Inverloch’s Abbey Argus-Smith with a sabot class dinghy.

AUSTRALIA Day weekend at Inverloch’s Anderson Inlet saw the much loved racing of classic, wooden dinghies for the 2019 Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta.

It was the sixth year the South Gippsland Yacht Club (SGYC) hosted the event and each year the event has attracted an ever growing participation rate.

Some 55 entrants in three divisions were recorded for this year’s event. The three racing divisions are generally divided into a sailfish class and two handicap classes which consist of a 100 minute race. There were 100 tickets sold for the formal dinner and presentations at the Inverloch Bowling Club on Sunday night.

The event was generously supported by many local businesses and volunteer groups, including the Inverloch Scouts who catered for many meals including a spit roast on Saturday night.

According to the SGYC about 18 sailfishes, originally a 1950s era water craft, participated in Sunday’s Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta, an incredible participation rate and likely the most in an Australian event of its class.

Andrew Chapman, one of the organisers of the weekend’s events, recalled the history of the event and the area.

“About seven years ago, some people racing wooden craft on our waters here caught the attention of yachties,” Mr Chapman said.

“In our first year of racing wooden dinghies, we had about 30 boats.

“The first yacht club around the region dates back to about 1893 and pre-dates most from the Port Phillip Bay region.

“There were early races from Inverloch to Mahers Landing.

“Early Inverloch 11 footers eventually transpired into the international moth that we see today, capable of sailing the world over.”