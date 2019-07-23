Woodstock tribute to play our halls



INSPIRING MEMORIES: The Canyons are bringing their Woodstock inspired music to South Gippsland.

IT’S August 1969 and Woodstock Music Festival presents the newly formed Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young debut concert.

Fifty years later, four piece Melbourne based band Canyons mark the Woodstock 50th anniversary with a sold out concert at Melbourne’s Caravan Club.

In keeping with the Woodstock vibe, they will share the love by undertaking a tour to 18 regional Victorian towns – including South Gippsland – as part of the Café Culture Series during August and September.

Canyon’s line-up is singer, songwriter and guitarist Peter Chapman, singer, co-song writer and percussionist Louise Dempsey, Bruce Packard on vocals, bass and mandolin and Josh Bennett on vocals and multiple guitars.

Canyon’s tour will feature impressive arranged and acoustic versions of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s greatest songs, including those first heard by the world 50 years ago at Woodstock.

Their concert also features many other great songs from the Laurel Canyon, Westcoast tradition of the ’60s and ’70s such as America, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, The Band, Little Feat and Emmy Lou Harris.

“As a harmony group we know that vocal arrangements are a time-consuming labour of love and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young set the blueprint,” Peter Chapman said.

“Their songs have stood the test of time and their influence is omni-present.

“Canyon looks forward to celebrating their milestone Woodstock anniversary and paying our respects to a band that was politically fierce and musically even better.

Canyon invites you to set the scene at the show by embracing your inner hippie and dressing in your most colourful and peace loving, flower power outfit. There will be a prize at each show for the best dressed.

Secure your seat for Canyon’s South Gippsland shows at Ruby, Tarwin Lower, Bena, Mirboo North or Toora.

Canyon is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

Shows are:

Ruby Community Hall, August 2, 8pm sharp start. Tickets: www.trybooking.com/XWKQ or phone 0409 585 080.

Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute, August 3, 8pm sharp start. Tickets available at Mitre 10, Tarwin Lower or phone 5662 9202 to reserve a seat (pay at the door). Phone reservations only available 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, not available on weekends.

Bena Community Hall, August 9, 8pm sharp start. Tickets: Tickets – info@benahall.com.au

Mirboo North @ the ArtsPit, August 10, 8pm sharp start. Tickets: The Wren’s Nest, Mirboo North. Phone 5668 2701 or email: thewren2@bigpond.net.au

Toora Community Hall, August 11, 7.30pm sharp start. For tickets, phone 5682 1166 or 0439 178 730.