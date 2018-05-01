World Champion visiting

AS part of a free ladies come and try clay target shooting event Universal Trench clay shooting World Champion Anna Shedrina will visit the Korumburra Gun Club this Sunday, May 6.

Club president Trent Tobias is excited to have Anna on hand to help promote the event and coach new comers to the sport. “Anna is a fantastic shot and has a wealth of knowledge so we are all looking forward to her visit,” Mr Tobias told The Star.

The come and try day is a free event that includes coaching, equipment and ammunition thanks to a government grant provided through the Victorian Clay Target Association.

No shooters license or experience is required, the only requirement is that the ladies must be 12 years and over.

“We understand that for ladies interested in this sport it can be a little overwhelming to pick up a gun and walk out to hit a target that’s flying through the air at 70km per hour,” Mr Tobias said.

“That’s why we wanted to run an event where there’s no pressure, everything is provided and it’s all about just having fun and giving it a go. We’ve even got some prizes on offer so it should be a good afternoon.”

Clay target shooting is growing in popularity with women as it is one of very few sports where women can compete head to head with men as physical strength is not a major advantage. It is not unusual to see a 15 year old girl beat the most experienced men to win a competition.

For those interested in meeting Anna and having a go at clay target shooting, the free event is on Sunday, May 6 starting at noon and wrapping up at 4pm. All enquiries can be directed to Trent Tobias on 0402889699.

Korumburra Gun Club is located at 6 Hardwicks Road, Korumburra.