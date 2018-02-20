Posted by brad

Yanakie Campdraft roundup

COMPETITORS this weekend at Yanakie Campdraft were treated to great weather and fierce competition with over 120 competitors and their horses coming together to compete in the seven events.

Saturday morning kicked off with the Maiden event.

After 130 runs, 18 horse and rider combinations made it through to the final.

Mat Holz and Grifter eventually came out on top, just one point ahead of Michael Kelly and One Moore Disappointment.

The 13 and under 17 event was won by Trinity McInnes on Action, while Charlie Goff and Maria came second, just one point behind.

The 8 and under 13 event was won by Zoe Adams and Moonshine who shot to the lead, with the closest competitors Cooper Rand and Donari seven points behind.

The Saturday Novice was another closely contested event, won by Mat Holz and Gracie, one point ahead of Charlie Hengstberger and Basalt.

The best of the best came out Saturday afternoon in the open for open event, won by Darren Towns and Bodene, two points ahead of Michael Hiscock and Tip Top and Ken Boulton and D-Max.

Sunday morning started off with the ladies event which was won by Jordi Stockdale on Serene, one point above Marni Hamilton and Blue Denim, Carol Tonkin and Judge, and Vicki Hiscock and Bamalam.

At almost 200 runs, the largest event of the weekend was the Sunday novice. This was won by Mel Towns and Mercury by two points from Lincoln Adams and Dixie.

The last event for the weekend was the Sunday open which ran late into the afternoon. Peter Boddy and Kumar were the winners of this, one point ahead of Darren Bowman and Jet.

With just three campdrafts left in the season before Championships competitors will next week be competing at Powlett River Downs Campdraft near Wonthaggi before a long awaited weekend off.