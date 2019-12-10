Young Frankenstein wins 12 awards

IT was a big night for Leongatha Lyric Theatre at the Gippsland Associated Theatre Awards at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club on Saturday.

With 23 nominations in 20 categories, the company and its members went on to receive 12 most outstanding awards, including the musical theatre categories of production, lead actor–male, lead actor–female, support actor–male, hair and makeup, program and choreography for Young Frankenstein.

In addition to these awards, director Sue Lindsay received a GAT judges certificate for her ongoing commitment to developing and working with young adults.

She directed Jasper Jones for Lyric this year as well as A Gargoyle in the Garage, which will be touring primary schools in South Gippsland pre-Christmas and Magic Monkey for Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, which will have a season of matinees at the WTG Shed in January 2020.

Musical theatre winners were:

Most outstanding lead actor-male: Adrian Darakai as Dr Frederick Von Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding lead actor-female: Kiarna Smith as Inga, Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding support actor-male: Scott Lawrence as The Monster, Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding support actor-female: Alliza Miel as Eponine, Les Misérables, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Most outstanding set design: Tad Hendry for Les Misérables, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Most outstanding costume design: Liz Campbell, Beauty and the Beast, Warragul Theatre Company.

Most outstanding hair and make-up design: Bron Beach, Maria Arestia and Arielle Murray for Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding sound design: Greg Ginger, Beauty and the Beast, Warragul Theatre Company.

Most outstanding lighting design: Ewan Cole, Les Misérables, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Most outstanding program: Jo Howell, Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding musical director: Kirk Skinner, Les Misérables, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Most outstanding choreographer: Lisa Pellin and Emily Laughlin, Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

Most outstanding director: Karen Milkins-Hendry, Les Misérables, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group.

Most outstanding production: Young Frankenstein, Leongatha Lyric Theatre.