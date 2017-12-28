Posted by brad

Young women grow

THE young women who completed the Enabling Young Women Leadership program were acknowledged and celebrated at a special graduation in Leongatha Memorial Hall on Monday, December 18.

The program involved eight young women who came together over the last six weeks to build their knowledge, connections and skills around advocacy and leadership.

The program was made possible by the partnership between Women with Disabilities Victoria and South Gippsland Shire Council.

Council mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt said she acknowledged the value that diversity and inclusion brings to the community.