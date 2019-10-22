All welcome at Central Cafe

CENTRAL CAFE: Bring all your friends to our central coffee shop and enjoy a catch up today.

WANTING to unwind with a friend and a quality coffee, all while the kids are entertained?

Or maybe your community group is looking for their new local meeting spot?

Leongatha Central Cafe is the perfect setting, offering rich coffee, delectable meals and an inclusive, friendly atmosphere.

With a full salad bar, sandwiches to order, hot food options made on site including lasagna, quiches, sausage rolls and sweet treats, there is myriad choices to suit everyone’s taste buds.

A kid’s meal deal offers the younger diners a choice of a main meal with an activity booklet, drink and treat – ample to keep them content and busy while you catch up with friends or family.

Seniors also get a discount and other specials are available in store.

The café, where possible, is eco-friendly and uses compostable cups and also supports local free range egg suppliers.

Owners of the cafe for six years, Veronica and Darren Eastwood, also offer a selection of delicious catering options for luncheons and meetings.

The Leongatha couple relocated to the area not long prior to buying the business for a lifestyle change.

It hasn’t disappointed.

“We have great customers, lots of regulars and are very lucky with our local clientele,” Veronica said.

“It’s a great lifestyle here.”