Artist wins a gumboot



TALENTED MAN: Bob Hickman of Koonwarra won KernArt 2019 for his acrylic painting A Smarter Way to Travel and received a gumboot trophy for his efforts.

THE KernArt Prize is renowned for awarding original trophies and this year’s show was no different, with the winners “given the boot”.

Gumboots with the KernArt logo lazer printed into them were awarded to all section winners at the Kernot art exhibition held recently, which attracted record entries.

First prize went to Bob Hickman of Koonwarra for his acrylic painting A Smarter Way to Travel.

Second prize winner went to Anne Albert for Crags in the Clouds, an acrylic.

Third prize went to Spiral, a photograph by Rachel Morris. The Animalia award was won by Lisa Burrell with a portrait in acrylic of her dog Leon.

The Junior KernArt Award went to Hamish McLeod for his sculpture Junk Yard Dog.

A pastel portrait titled The Conductor by Michael McCabe was popular with both the judge Ray Dahlstrom and visitors to the art show, and took out the Novice Award and the People’s Choice.

A donation of a voucher by the Borough Cafe was presented as the Packers’ Prize to Genevieve Brayley for her mosaic mannequin Michelle.

This year’s KernArt Prize art show attracted a packed house for opening night, which featured music by Marty Box.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale officially opened the proceedings before judge Ray Dahlstrom of Inverloch gave insights into his choices and awarded the winning artists.

Sales of artwork topped the past three years, allowing a generous donation to be made to Bass Coast Health.