Auction to back Renee’s cancer ride

A CHARITY auction will help Leongatha’s Renee McLennan take part in the 2018 Signature Tour De Cure.

To take part in the ride, cyclists must raise a minimum of $12,000 before the epic ride.

As well as receiving donations, Renee held a Spin-A-Thon at Leongatha’s Voyage Fitness and a wine tour in February. She is halfway toward her goal.

The charity auction will be held at Inverloch’s Captain’s Lounge, Esplanade Hotel at 6.30pm on March 24. Russell Hemming will perform on the night.

Renee is passionate about being involved in the ride, as she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2013.

She has made a full recovery, and is now determined to contribute to cancer research, support and prevention projects.

The Tour De Cure starts in Mackay on April 27 and finishes in Cairns on May 5, clocking a total of 1059 kilometres.

The training for the event has been vigorous.

“I’ve been riding around 200 to 250 kilometres a week since August. The training has just been upped to 350 kilometres a week,” she said.

Many local businesses have jumped on board to ensure Renee takes part in the Tour De Cure.

Some of the big ticket prizes include a $1000 travel voucher from Leongatha Travel and Cruise, dinner for two at Parliament House donated by Eastern Region MLC Melina Bath, and a $300 Leongatha Bairs Hotel voucher.

Gift packs, massage vouchers and farming necessities such as bulka bags, and Essendon and Sydney Swans merchandise are also on offer.

Leongatha’s Glenn Wright will be the auctioneer.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person. There will be drinks on arrival and canapés.

“Everyone has been super supportive; it’s such a good cause,” Renee said.

If you can’t make it to the event and you wish to make a donation, head to the Tour De Cure website and search for Renee McLennan.

You can find more information on the Facebook page Renee’s Tour De Cure – Riding to Cure Cancer.