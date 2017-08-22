Bergles kicks his 1000th

AS well as cementing second place on the ladder, Allies key forward Kael Bergles kicked his 1000th career goal against Tarwin on Saturday.

The 29 year old, who played his first Senior game back in 2005, cracked the milestone in the second quarter.

The stakes were high at Tarwin, with the Allies fighting for second and Tarwin fighting for a place in the finals.

Unfortunately, the loss meant Tarwin did not earn a place in the finals series.

Tarwin played a tough and honest game and kept the Allies on its toes.

The scores were dead even in the first quarter, with both teams working overtime to stay in it.

Bergles kicked three goals in the first quarter, and supporters knew it wouldn’t be long before the 1000th goal sailed past the posts.

A quick goal from Bergles in the second quarter was quickly followed by the big one, which inspired celebration from players and supporters.

The achievement spurred the Allies on, and by the third quarter it was well on top of Tarwin.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing with ruckman Ben Mayers forced off the ground due to injury.

He tried to battle through into the third quarter, but may be out for the season.

Jim Phillips stepped in as ruckman and played a solid game, setting the Allies up for the win.

The Allies were impressive with their run and carry, easily feeding the ball into the forward line.

A stand out for the quarter was Allies’ Chris McKay, who won five clearances and kicked two goals.

Allies ran into trouble in the fourth quarter when Jayden Nolan gave away two quick goals through 50 metre penalties, and was dragged by the coach.

However, the Allies managed to settle themselves and continued on to secure the second spot.

Tait Sabec was named in the best for the Allies for his work on the wing, and Bergles came away with a nine goal haul.

For Tarwin, Kayan Bundle put up a classy and creative performance, and contributing a goal. Andrew Murray was Tarwin’s leading goal kicker with three goals.

The Allies will now face Fish Creek in the semi final. The Allies were the only team to beat Fish Creek during the season, but the Kangaroos comfortably defeated the Allies twice.

It will be a big game for the Allies, but they will be going in with confidence.