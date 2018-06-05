Breakers settle the score

THE Bass Coast Breakers were ecstatic after their win on Sunday, defeating their 2017 grand final rivals 11.17.83 to 0.0.0.

There was much anticipation leading up to Sunday’s match at Dalyston Recreation Reserve.

The Bass Coast Breakers met Tyabb in the grand final last year as favourites, being undefeated at that point.

The Tyabb underdogs pipped the Breakers at the post, winning by a point.

With this history in mind, Sunday’s game began with the unsettled nerves you’d expect in a grand final rematch game; the stakes were high and the intensity was palpable.

The first 10 minutes of the game were fast paced and without structure.

A goal from Breakers star goal kicker Tayla Stahl-Smith, who took a punt from 40m out and kicked straight through the posts, calmed the nerves for the Breakers and the crowd could see the energy settle into a more focussed and structured game play from the home team.

The shift in focus coupled with the high intensity led to a 17 point lead for the Breakers at quarter time.

It was wonderful to see the girls’ intensity lift from previous matches.

The commitment and desperation from both teams lead to some overcrowding, particularly in the Breaker’s forward line where the majority of the game was played.

The Breakers did well to discipline their mid and back line in the second half of the game, creating more space and more opportunities, and opening the play to make for a more enjoyable game for their supporters.

Tyabb would have a few strong moments throughout the game.

When they had possession their strengths shone through.

Despite the Breaker’s constant lead, Tyabb kept its head in the game and lifted its intensity in moments of possession, when the opportunities finally fell its way.

The Breakers demonstrated solid defence in these moments and commitment from the Breakers well rested back line ensured it wasn’t long before the home team was back in control of the game.

Congratulations to Georgia Slavin, who kicked her first goal for the Breakers on Sunday.

It was another great demonstration of team work from Bass Coast.

Best on ground mentions go to Emma Volard, Jenna Russo and Ella Angarane.

Goal kickers were Tayla Stahl-Smith (2), Kel O’Neill (2), Sophie Bolding (2), Emma Volard (1), Ella Angrane (1), Ella Cargill (1), Kate Edney (1), and Georgia Slavin (1).

Bass Coast plays its next game against Seaford at Belvedere Reserve on Saturday, June 9, at 12.30pm.