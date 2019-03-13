Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 | Posted by

Broadbent backs OMK

Great support: OMK Cricket Club president Russell White, wife Amy and club players thanked McMillan MP Russell Broadbent for his funding announcement on Thursday.

THE Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club will extend its clubrooms to include women’s change rooms thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Federal Government.
McMillan MP Russell Broadbent visited the club on Thursday and said that, as well as the women’s change room, the grant will also provide new office space and an additional storage room.
“With the growth of female participation in sports such as football, soccer and cricket, it is important that we help clubs make their facilities more accessible for women and girls coming up the ranks,” he said.
“With more and more women becoming involved in community sport, it is important that local clubs have the facilities necessary to accommodate them.
“Having these facilities creates a more inclusive environment and will help bring new spectators and players to the club.”
Mr Broadbent also said that he was impressed with the community involvement within the club and that these works would help the growing club.
“The local support at OMK has seen the club expand to two playing fields at Outtrim and it is a testament to the club’s management that it is continuing to go from strength to strength,” he said.
“OMK is not only a place to keep active, but a place for the community to come together, connect and enjoy all the benefits of country community sport.
“The passion and love of the club is very clear through the members’ dedication and work to continue to improve and grow their local cricket club.
“The Federal Government is committed to improving local community sporting infrastructure.”

