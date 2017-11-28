Burra supermarket comes closer

THE path continues to be smoothed for the development of a new supermarket in Korumburra.

South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday voted to sell land to Michael’s IGA to be included as part of the supermarket and carpark development.

The land in question is 155-165 Commercial Street, being the existing the library, art gallery, meeting room and historical society, and 1 King Street.

The former Birralee Children’s Centre, at 28 Victoria Street, could be sold later if not required as the site of the Korumburra Community Hub.

The hub is set to include the new library, Milpara Community House and other facilities. An interim site for the library is expected to be found in the mean time and yet to be determined.

Cr Alyson Skinner, council’s representative on the West Gippsland Regional Library Corporation, said the corporation had pledged to retain a library in Korumburra.