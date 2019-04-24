Can-Am vehicles turn heads

Lachie Bell and father Robert Bell appreciated the handling of the Commander side by side vehicle made by Can-Am.

FARMERS appreciated the versatility of Can-Am utility vehicles at a demo day at Koorooman last Tuesday, April 16.

The event, hosted by Marriotts MPE and Can-Am, allowed farmers to test drive a range of vehicles and take up special offers.

From all-terrain to side by side vehicles and sports side by side vehicles, the Can-Am range caters for a variety of agricultural needs, from beef and sheep, to dairying, as well as hobby farmers.

Marriotts MPE proprietor Tim Marriott said the sports side by side vehicles were practical choices.

“Some farmers like beef farmers want something that handles a bit better for cutting out stock and this sort of style handles that a bit better,” he said.

The demonstration range included the number one selling side by side in Australia, the HD8. The farm utility vehicle has many features compared to other brands, has a three year warranty, and handles the mud and water that typically comes with working on a dairy farm.

Beef farmer Robert Bell of Buffalo tested the Commander side by side vehicle with son Lachie.

“It would be handy for everything: sport on the weekend and for work during the week,” Mr Bell said.

The day was held on the property of Trevor Brewster, a longstanding customer of Marriotts MPE in Leongatha. Customers enjoyed a barbecue lunch provided by Dalyston Football Netball Club.

Mr Marriott said Marriotts MPE enjoyed a successful result at the recent Farm World field days at Lardner Park, with several Can-Am models sold, particularly side by side vehicles.