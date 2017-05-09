Cattle theft mystery

POLICE are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of 16 Angus steers from Andrew Harmon’s Pound Creek farm in December 2016.

He is offering a $10,000 reward to find out who stole his cattle.

Mr Harmon believes several people loaded the steers, aged 18 to 20 months, on to a truck, after drafting them from a mob of 64.

“Who knows, the cattle may well have been hanging on hooks the very next day,” he said.

“There’s a thief out there somewhere.

“It’s definitely a long shot and the longer it goes on the harder it’s getting.

“I just hope someone comes forward.”

Mr Harmon estimated the steers weighed 480 to 520kg liveweight.

They were fitted with National Livestock Identification Scheme tags in their right ears and green Perul tags in their left ears. Perul is the name of his farm on Inverloch-Venus Bay Road, opposite the Mahers Landing turnoff.

Mt Harmon bred most of the steers himself.

He believes the thieves lifted the locked gates and replaced them, after loading the steers on to a truck.

Mr Harmon’s neighbors are fantastic at keeping an eye out on his property; however they were away at the time and know nothing of the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mr Harmon on 0418 311 462, Inverloch Police on 5674 1202 or Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.