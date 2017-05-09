Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Cattle theft mystery

POLICE are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of 16 Angus steers from Andrew Harmon’s Pound Creek farm in December 2016.
He is offering a $10,000 reward to find out who stole his cattle.
Mr Harmon believes several people loaded the steers, aged 18 to 20 months, on to a truck, after drafting them from a mob of 64.
“Who knows, the cattle may well have been hanging on hooks the very next day,” he said.
“There’s a thief out there somewhere.
“It’s definitely a long shot and the longer it goes on the harder it’s getting.
“I just hope someone comes forward.”
Mr Harmon estimated the steers weighed 480 to 520kg liveweight.
They were fitted with National Livestock Identification Scheme tags in their right ears and green Perul tags in their left ears. Perul is the name of his farm on Inverloch-Venus Bay Road, opposite the Mahers Landing turnoff.
Mt Harmon bred most of the steers himself.
He believes the thieves lifted the locked gates and replaced them, after loading the steers on to a truck.
Mr Harmon’s neighbors are fantastic at keeping an eye out on his property; however they were away at the time and know nothing of the theft.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Mr Harmon on 0418 311 462, Inverloch Police on 5674 1202 or Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.

Cattle burglary: Pound Creek farmer Andrew Harmon is offering a $10,000 reward to find out who stole his cattle in December.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21367

Posted by on May 9 2017. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added