CEO to guide council vision

Welcome: Bass Coast Shire Council’s new CEO Ali Wastie is looking forward to working with mayor Cr Brett Tessari on a number of priority projects.

NEW CEO Ali Wastie has jumped on board with Bass Coast Shire Council’s advocacy strategy and is committed to seeing key projects come to fruition.

Ms Wastie stepped into the role following the retirement of Paul Buckley PSM in February.

Formerly, Ms Wastie was the director city communities at City of Melbourne.

The portfolio included arts Melbourne, social investment, homelessness, libraries and recreation, community services, and health and wellbeing.

“I was also responsible for overseeing several capital works projects totalling over $100 million,” Ms Wastie said.

Ms Wastie also held the position of director of social and economic development at Yarra Ranges Council.

This directorate portfolio included statutory and strategic planning, local laws, community services, tourism and economic development.

Prior to joining the Yarra Ranges Council, Ms Wastie worked in State Government in senior economic and social policy roles.

Ms Wastie said she loves working for local government because that’s ‘where the magic happens’.

“It is the level of government closest to the community. It is where we can achieve positive outcomes for the communities we serve when we engage in a meaningful way,” she said.

Ms Wastie said she understands her role as CEO is to develop a culture that trusts and empowers its people so the organisation can be high performing, innovative and agile.

“This is critically important for local government so timely advice can be provided to the council and council decisions are implemented,” she said.

“I have an inclusive and empowering leadership style and bring a wealth of experience in leading high performing teams and delivering positive outcomes for communities.”

Ms Wastie said Bass Coast has the potential to become Victoria’s most liveable local government area and she is excited to bring council’s key priorities to fruition.

“I am looking forward to working with all levels of government, industry and community organisations so we can attract the required funding levels. Advocacy to State and Federal Government for improved public transport, education, health services and employment will be a key focus. Parts of the shire will experience population growth and we will need to have good planning and design to allow seamless connections between people, places and resources,” she said.