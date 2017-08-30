Cheesemaker tastes victory

A MOYARRA cheesemaker was the only South Gippsland business to win at the Federation Business School Gippsland Business Awards on Friday night.

Prom Country Cheese won the Food and Wine Production category, with judges praising the business’s vision and “balance between size of farm, ongoing growth and maintaining quality of product”.

“They have identified new opportunities without impacting negatively on their core business. Significant technological and energy efficiency enhancements have increased productivity. A unique manufacturer of cheeses from a sustainable farm, focused on the delivery of a quality product,” a judge stated.

The business is run by Burke and Bronwyn Brandon.

Internet service provider Aussie Broadband took out the Services – Business and Professional category on the way to winning the Business of the Year Award.

Businesses from across Gippsland were well represented and had their time in the business sun in front of almost 400 people at the gala awards dinner at Premier Function Room, Traralgon.

Other South Gippsland finalists were Venus Escapes at Venus Bay, Promhills Cabins at Yanakie, Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese of Fish Creek, Harman Wines of Wattle Bank, Begin Bright of Leongatha, The Meeniyan Store at Meeniyan, Phillip Island RSL at Cowes, Cheeky Goose Cafe at Cowes, Prom Coast Ice Cream and Sorbet of Toora, Country Cart Waste Disposal of Leongatha, Hotondo Homes Inverloch Pty Ltd of Inverloch, and Blue Tree Honey Farm of Dumbalk.

The 2017 Hall of Fame award recipient was the late Henry Donohue, Coldon Homes, Wonthaggi.

He established Coldon Homes in 1966 and in 20 years the company became the largest builder of homes in regional Victoria, one of Australia’s leading volume builders and remains one of Victoria’s largest builders.

In addition, Henry also established a chain of hardware stores throughout South Gippsland and a major frame, truss, window and joinery factory in Wonthaggi, providing a livelihood to thousands of people.

He was also a committed contributor to his community. The award was accepted by Anthea and Keith Donohue.