Christmas comes to Korumburra

THERE was lots of fun for all in Korumburra last Saturday.

Korumburra Business Association hosted the Korumburra street party on Commercial Street Korumburra last Saturday.

Free photos with Santa were captured by Korumburra Photographics.

There was free balloon twisting thanks to Luke and Kim’s face painting and balloon twisting, along with live music performed by Korumburra Primary School’s choir.

There were 104 entries in the Korumbura Has Your Christmas Wrapped Up Colouring Competition.

A big congratulations to the talented winners, Heidi and Tara.