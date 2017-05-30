Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Colour fun run raises funds

LOCH Primary School had its annual cross country and colour fun run to raise funds for the school library last Thursday.

The school is using crowd funding to improve the school library resources and by raising money, the school can buy books at cheaper rates.

The books were sourced through Dymocks Children’s Charities, an Australian charity that provides high quality books of choice to primary schools in priority locations.

Loch Primary School’s fundraising target is $10,000, which will deliver $20,000 worth of books.

The easiest way to get involved is to go to Loch Primary School’s crowd funding site, https://chuffed.org/project/books-for-loch-primary or go to Loch Primary’s Facebook page, or contact the school directly.

Happy students: Loch Primary School students from left, Chloe, Layla, Maddy, Josh, Geoffie were happy after finishing the super fun colour run and cross country on Thursday, May 25.

