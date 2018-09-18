Community backs Bunurong Inverloch

AN incredible $12,500 was raised by the Bunurong Inverloch team in the 2018 Outback Air Race and donations are still rolling in.

Inverloch pilot Michael Malone thanked the local businesses and the community for supporting his team.

The money will be donated to the Victorian Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Mr Malone embarked on the trip of a lifetime with Western Australian pilots Margaret Halsmith and Dave Jones.

The Outback Air Race is a challenge for pilots to perfectly map out their flight plans.

The race left Brisbane on August 18 and finished in Broome on August 30.

Stops were made along the way. The race reflected who could best estimate their time of arrival at each stop, rather than the fastest.

Bunurong Inverloch ranked fifth in the last leg, but was in the middle of the pack for the overall results.

“It was certainly challenging. It was a fantastic experience and we met a lot of great people,” Mr Malone said.

Mr Malone enjoyed flying over the mines in Mt Isa and Katherine Gorge.

He also enjoyed making stops in different parts of the country. During the stop in Katherine, Bunurong Inverloch had to wait for F18s to take off before they could go, which was another interesting experience.

The name “Bunurong Inverloch” also sparked conversation with race pilots and many expressed interest in flying over and visiting Inverloch.

All teams were required to raise $6000 prior to the race, with proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Collectively, well over $1.5 million was raised.

“The support we received from friends, family and local businesses was absolutely fantastic. I had no idea we would get anywhere near $12,500,” Mr Malone said.