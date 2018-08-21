Crowds rush to Burra Brewing Co.

BURRA Brewing Co. has opened the doors to its brewery on Commercial Street in Korumburra, with its own craft beers on tap.

Burra Brewing Co. is owned and operated by locals Kim Nicholas, Anthony Dempster, Luke Jones, Narelle Jones, Phill Dempster and Ange Dempster.

All the brewing of Burra Brewing Co. beer is done onsite at the Korumburra location by head brewer Phill Dempster.

Currently, the brewery is producing a light summer ale, a mid strength golden ale, a pale ale and a dark ale.

The bar has Burra Brewing Co. beer on tap, as well as several guest taps, which will be used to support other craft breweries.

Beers on tap are Summer Sale, Pale Ale, Dark Ale and Golden Ale, with more speciality beers coming.

The brewery offers a great selection of pizzas, all day dine or take away. Functions are available for parties of 20 to 150 people, and bookings are required.

The beer hall can cater for up to 65 people on share tables, with bookings not required. Growlers and squealers available to take away beer made by Burra Brewing Co.

The brewery uses local suppliers: Gippsland Wine Co for wine, BEANd for coffee and Gippsland Jersey for milk.

Contractors involved in the construction of the brewery were Blogg Bros Plumbing, Wired Up Electrical Contracting, Kyle Constructions, Korumburra Cabinet Makers, ProCo, Taranto Windows and Doors, and Burra Garden Supplies.

All contractors mentioned they enjoyed working with Burra Brewing Co. and wish the brewery every success.

Many of these contractors are long established businesses in Korumburra and are happy to see the town going ahead.