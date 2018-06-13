Dane takes out the title

LEONGATHA boxer Dane Herbert claimed the Masters Champion belt after competing in the WBF Australian Championships on Saturday, June 2.

Held in Caloundra, Dane fought for the open heavyweight title.

Coming up against a Queensland local, the odds were stacked against Dane with supporters eagerly backing the opposition.

However, with his wife Colleen – an accredited boxing coach – in his corner, Dane was the clear winner on the day.

Dane won the title after four rounds.

The first two rounds placed Dane clearly in favour. However, a knock in the third round put his chances of winning in jeopardy.

After convincing the referee he was fine to continue, Dane finished the round but knew the next was vital.

In the end, Dane’s fitness won out and his opponent couldn’t keep up with his level of intensity.

Dane retired from boxing 15 years ago, but made a comeback after the Masters Division was introduced in Victoria last year.

“Masters boxing is growing in Victoria, but it has been going in Queensland for quite a while so we find ourselves travelling to Queensland a fair bit,” he said.

Since his return, Dane has won 35 fights from 48. He has also competed for three Masters Titles; and won all three.

During his time off, Dane continued coaching boxing at Lions Boxing Gymnasium at his home in Leongatha.

With his fitness still in check, Dane was well prepared to take on the challenge in the Masters Division. He continues to train six times a week.

In a few weeks, Dane will return to Queensland to defend his title in the Queensland Masters Heavy Weight Boxing Championship he claimed last year.

The Victorian titles are coming up in September, but Dane is particularly looking forward to the Pan Pacific Masters Games, set to be held in November on the Gold Coast.

Boxers will be travelling internationally to compete, and Dane is eager to win the title on home soil.

Aside from the challenge that comes with boxing competitively, Dane said he enjoys the camaraderie that is shared in the Masters Divisions; a difference to the competition when he fought in Elite.