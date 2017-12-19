Double hat trick seals the deal

A DOUBLE hattrick from bowler Josh Moore drove Koonwarra/LRSL to victory.

Town’s Steven Fixter made 19 runs before he was bowled by Moore, and the next three batsmen stood no chance against him.

Town captain Ashley Hickey top scored with 30 runs. Cougars’ bowler Kevin Thorne also bowled well, taking 4/6.

Moore’s reign had Town all out for 72.

Matt Wilson led the charge for the Cougars, making 39 runs. Daniel Baker later made 23 runs and was not out at the end of the innings.

Fixter and Warren Turner took two wickets each.

Koonwarra/LRSL took the points with 4/75.

OMK’s opening partnership gave Phillip Island little chance to take the win.

After winning the toss, Phillip Island elected to bat first.

Blake Insall’s 43 not out was the top score, followed by 36 runs from Liam Keating.

Dylan McMeekin and Russell White each took two wickets.

Phillip Island finished its innings 6/137.

Enter the partnership of Luke Jones and Ethan Lamers; the pair made 75 and 78 runs respectively.

For Phillip Island, wickets were taken by Scott Boyack, Chris Andrews, Anton Thomas and Matthew Parsons.

In the end, OMK was 4/205.

Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club outplayed Nerrena.

Nerrena won the toss and sent the Workers in first.

After a slow opening, Workers’ captain Liam Sawyer stepped in and put 61 runs on the board.

Joel Brann and Jaxon Wade made 25 and 22 runs respectively.

Charlie Dougherty was Nerrena’s top bowler, taking 3/42.

The Workers set the challenge at 8/180.

Nerrena started its innings well with opening batsmen Ashley Harrison and Hayden Funnell making 41 and 44 runs respectively.

However, Brann and Wade knocked out the middle order quickly, taking 2/24 and 2/33 respectively.

Nerrena lost the points with a final tally of 7/161.

Kilcunda Bass lost the day to MDU in a close match.

Batting first, MDU pair Matthew Olden and Mark Le Page won the day by accumulating 41 and 37 runs respectively.

Kilcunda Bass’s Ryley Duff took 3/23 and Rohan Duff took 2/15.

MDU’s winning tally was 5/147.

For Kilcunda Bass, the top score came through at the end of the innings when Daniel Blackney accumulated 40 not out.

Until that point, James Markland was the top batsman with 20 runs.

MDU bowlers Cooper Cary, Joshua Brown and Le Page took two wickets each to finish off the game.

Kilcunda Bass pulled up short, all out for 134.