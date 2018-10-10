Posted by brad

Event to inspire employers

BEN Corcoran knows the challenges young people face in seeking employment.

He’s been looking for a job fulltime since July this year, but had already been searching for 12 months while completing his studies.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in political science from Victoria University, he’s hoping to find a role within his field of study.

To help link employers with prospective employees, he has organised a networking event in Leongatha on Wednesday, October 24 at 5pm.

The event, at Lucinda’s Winery, will feature Victoria’s Small Business Commissioner Judy O’Connell launching the project A Job for Everyone that helps people with disabilities gain employment.

It’s a project of the National Disability Coordination Officer Program, for which Andrea Evans-McCall is the Gippsland coordinator.

Employers who employ a person with a disability through the program will receive a sticker for their premises to help raise awareness of the program.

“It’s about what people can do, not what they can’t do, in a business,” Ms Evans-McCall said.

The forum will include disability service providers, who will talk about the incentives available to businesses to employ people with disabilities and provide people with an opportunity to network.

Bookings can be made via Eventbrite at https://goo.gl/EihNJk

For more information, phone 0418 208 039.

The event is also supported by South Gippsland Shire Council, South Gippsland Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network, Interact Australia, Maxima Joblink, GDAI and Yooralla.

Mr Corcoran said of his field of study, “Political science is really about teaching the student to be an observer of the world. It’s not about being a politician.”

Research shows that employing people with a disability can lead to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, reduced turnover and a more positive organisational culture.

Research also indicates that 87 percent of people would rather give their business to companies that hire people with disabilities.