Expo excitement builds

THE Strzelecki Lions Club is proud to be hosting the South Gippsland Dairy Expo in Korumburra on September 27 and 28.

The event will open at 9am and close at 3.30pm on both days.

Entry is $10 per person and children under 16 are free.

The Dairy Expo started in 2000 with the committee having a core objective to deliver a one stop shop to local farmers so that if they were busy they could visit, do their business and leave after a valuable couple of hours of researching.

This year’s event will have the same focus.

The Dairy Expo provides an opportunity for members of the dairying fraternity to be able to showcase the latest in dairy innovation and technology to local farmers.

The Dairy Expo could not happen without the loyal support of major sponsor Murray Goulburn and MG Trading.

This relationship has been in place for 17 years, and everyone is encouraged to call in and visit their hospitality area and have a chat with the enthusiastic team.

South Gippsland is lucky to be home of some exceptional dairy farm enterprises which form a significant part of the rural community.

The Dairy Expo would not be an 18 year success story without the tremendous support and help from its community and volunteers.

The Korumburra Rotary Club will be in charge of the Kids Activity Pavilion.

This will include some farm animal pens, cow moulds for painting, a dairy dress up corner and much more, so be sure to bring the children along to enjoy these free activities.

A big thank you goes to Parmalat, that sponsored the Kids Activity Pavilion and offered this free entertainment for the children.

The Dairy Expo is an event organised and run by volunteers. Each year, enthusiastic parents and volunteers from the Poowong Kindergarten organise the catering for all attendees.

The Strzelecki Lions Club would like to thank the other community volunteers who assist with the event each year.

Matt Harms will be hosting a session sponsored by South Gippsland Shire Council and Rabobank on September 27 at 11am.

The session is titled Our prediction for the coming season is unpredictable.

The session will cover milk prices, season, illnesses and other external factors that are highly unpredictable, and attendees will hear how others have previously managed these pressures. When thrown an unpredictable event, how have they persisted and strengthened their business to withstand future events?

Panel members will share their experiences, how their businesses have performed under pressure, and how they have come out trumps.

The panel members include Yannathan’s Dean Turner, Inverloch’s Warren and Kerrie Redmond, South Gippsland Shire Council’s Penni Ellicott, Rabobank’s Jamie Murphy and Outtrim’s Andrew and Sue Lamers.

For exciting news, the Udder Truth Showbags sponsored by South East Organic Fertiliser are back.

The participating exhibitors are extremely enthusiastic for expo visitors to be able to participate.

This is how it works: purchase a $2 showbag at the gate, visit 10 of the listed exhibitors, answer an easy question, place your entry in the draw and you could be $3000 richer by the end of the Dairy Expo.

Now for something new to the event; each year the committee likes to encourage come competitive banter amongst exhibitors and patrons.

This year, the expo has invited the Big Gippsland Jersey Milk Off.

The rules are simple: one hand, one teat, one minute, most milk.

There will be a competition daily, so exhibitors, farmers and children let your fingers do the talking and check out the competition time at the event.

Don’t miss out; if you snooze you lose.

The well known Murray Goulburn and Reid Stockfeeds breakfast will be on again this year, so be sure to book your place at the breakfast on September 28 at 8.30am.

In 2018, the Strzelecki Lions Club celebrates its 20th anniversary.

During this time, the club has raised and disbursed in excess of $500,000 back into the local community.

This contribution is not possible without many loyal companies that support the Lions and its activities and events such as the South Gippsland Dairy Expo.

On that note, special mention is made to Westfalia Warragul for its kind donation to the Dairy Expo.

The Dairy Expo is lucky enough to have gold sponsors, so call in and show appreciation to GippsDairy/Dairy Australia, Reid Stockfeeds, Rabobank and Burra Foods.

Mark it in your diary now: the South Gippsland Dairy Expo, September 27 and 28.

Further enquiries about the Dairy Expo should be addressed to the event secretary Deanne Kennedy by calling 0419 878 055 or emailing deanne@jaydee.net.au.