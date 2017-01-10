Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Farmers’ market a feast of local goods

KOONWARRA held the first of its acclaimed farmers’ markets of the new year on Saturday to the delight of local producers.

The market is run every first Saturday of the month from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 2017 sees the continuation of this tradition.

There was plenty of shade provided to keep the harsh sun from spoiling the day and the local CFA sausage sizzle had plenty of business cooling people down with icy drinks.

Memorial Park and hall was filled with plenty of different seasonal stalls to suit everyone’s taste and many found themselves sprawled under the trees to take in the scene.

The Koonwarra market showcases the variety of produce the local community has and creates opportunities for small businesses to exhibit their goods to wide audience, directly funding the people of South Gippsland.

The relaxing atmosphere draws in crowds and Saturday was no exception as local performers softly crooned to those wandering through the market.

The producers at the market had the independence of selling direct to consumers and the public was able to transparently see how their produce was grown without third-party marketing.

The market aims to educate people to the true value of the cost of production of food and allow local producers to be rewarded by their ventures.

Locals bring the goods: Hayden Opie from Allambee looked at the fresh flowers from the Grow Lightly with Bron Dahlstrom from Inverloch at the Koonwarra Farmers’ Market last Saturday.

