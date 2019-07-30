Foster takes a win against Fish Creek football team



Fish Creek stalwart Travis Manne takes a big mark for his side. He was a standout against the ladder leaders on Saturday.

Fish Creek were at home against Foster on Saturday and after another tense struggle between the two sides it was the Tigers that prevailed, solidifying their tag as the flag favourites.

It was a very even start to the match with the intensity high.

The Roos got the opening goal through Shaw after he took a nice contested mark at the seven minute mark.

Van Dyke was exciting on the wing and Pace looked very dangerous early, while for Fish Creek Pulham was putting his body on the line with some great defensive work.

Foster got the only other goal of the quarter when McGowan got on the end of his only goal for the day, with FCK’s Lachie Gay doing a great job on the league’s leading goal scorer.

At quarter-time it was the Tigers by 7 points.

The away side got off to a flyer in the second term with Clark kicking a goal in the opening minute.

Fish Creek answered with a great dribble goal from Shaw and when the Roos goaled again after a big mark in to Adlington the home team had the lead back.

Foster bounced back though and, after booting consecutive goals, went into the main break up by eight points.

The second half didn’t disappoint and was a great contest.

The Kangaroos got the opener but once again inaccurate kicking from the home side’s forwards stopped them from taking the lead.

The Tigers withstood the onslaught again and took a 13-point lead into the final break with two late goals.

Neither side was able to break the shackles early in the final term.

With persistence, the Roos got the opener through Smith, cutting the margin back to eight points.

The home side was pressing but the Tigers seemed to have all the answers, replying quickly.

When the final siren sounded Foster had done what they needed to do to hang onto a 52-38 win.

Fish Creek will face an inspired MDU team this week as they aim for a top two finish.

Foster will travel to Tarwin in the lead up to what should be a strong finals campaign.

Seniors: Foster 7.10.52 d Fish Creek 5.8.38.

Reserves: Foster 11.9.75 d Fish Creek 5.5.35.

Thirds: Foster 3.4.22 d Fish Creek 2.0.12.