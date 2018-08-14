Foster victorious over MDU

FOSTER ran over the top of MDU in the last clash of the season on Saturday.

Although the ground was boggy, Foster adjusted quickly and showcased some accurate kicking early.

With a lot of opportunities close to the goal posts, Foster kicked six straight in the first quarter. This goal kicking campaign was led by Thomas McGowan, who kicked seven for the game.

Foster’s Brendan Neville also played a crucial role, winning the ball in the middle.

MDU managed to get one goal across the line.

However, MDU never threw in the towel.

In the second quarter, the Demons upped their game. Although Foster still managed six more goals, the competition picked up and the Tigers felt more pressure on the ball.

MDU found its pace and had a bit more of the ball in the third quarter. The defence was formidable, and Foster struggled to cause more damage on the scoreboard.

The Demons were able to put some easy goals on the board, and showcased some impressive ball movement.

For MDU, onballers Tom Corry, Josh Wright and Jess Hickey were valuable assets, playing consistently and moving the ball well in the middle.

However, Foster hit its stride in the fourth quarter and ran away with it.

Coach Brad Rooney brought Luke Galle out of the back line, who kicked three quick goals for Foster. This started a pattern, and more goals were added to the scoreboard by Foster’s tough forwards.

Foster went home with a convincing win.

Now the Tigers are looking ahead to the elimination final next Sunday, where they will go head to head with Toora at the Stony Creek Recreation Reserve.

Foster is feeling confident in this match up, with almost a full line up available for the game.

The season is finished for MDU. Coach Steve Wright praised his team for the endeavour, and is looking forward to getting into preseason.