Get best seats for Guys and Dolls

NEWHAVEN College students and staff have been enthusiastically preparing for their 2017 musical production of Guys and Dolls.

The classic 1955 musical film starred ‎Marlon Brando‎, ‎Jean Simmons‎, ‎Frank Sinatra‎ and ‎Vivian Blaine‎ and made ‎$20 million at the box office.

While Newhaven’s hopes for ticket sales are far more modest, they have set their sights high for both capturing the magic of Broadway and winning audience hearts.

Guys and Dolls tells the story of New York’s most infamous crap game organizer, Nathan Detroit who, hoping for a big pay day, challenges notorious gambler Sky Masterson to a bet he’s sure he’ll win: take mission girl Sarah Brown to dinner in Havana, Cuba.

Sky accepts and pursues the known prude, seemingly hopelessly, while Nathan deals with his own situation – his 14-year fiancée, Adelaide, who’s tired of waiting for a wedding.

When bets and love seem at odds, the characters are called to question their priorities to make things right.

Year 11 student Jorgie Mae Thompson, through her performance as Sarah Brown, hopes that the audience will connect with the messages that the show conveys.

“Throughout life people can grow and change, and change their opinion of others. You can never know the full story about a person unless you have all of the details.”

Intriguing!

Four shows are being held at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are available at www.newhavencol.vic.edu.au and for cast profiles and regular updates, follow the Newhaven College facebook page, www.facebook.com/newhavencollege