Giants give Sea Eagles a scare

THE Giants took on the Inverloch-Kongwak at Korumburra on a good day for footy.

The first quarter was all IK, as its field play completely overpowered the Giants.

Four early goals put IK on the front foot, and the team ended up with a five goal haul at the end of the quarter.

Throughout the match, goal kicking was shared liberally in the IK camp. Harry McInnes, Daniel Reid, Adam Cross Toby Mahoney and Tom Wyatt claimed two goals each.

The quarter time score was Giants 0.3.3 to IK 5.3.33.

The Giants were stung into action by the coach at quarter time. They responded by kicking three quick goals to Jake McMillan, Matthew Edwards and Michael Cooke.

However, the latter half was spoiled by mistakes, which allowed IK to hit back on the scoreboard.

Going into the long break, the score was Giants 3.5.23 to IK 9.4.58.

The Giants started the third quarter with ruckman Guy Chuol, who had arrived at halftime.

The first part of the term was poor from both sides, with mistakes happening all over the ground.

However, with Chuol winning in the ruck, the Giants hit their straps and kicked three quick goals to IK’s one.

Going into the last quarter, the score was Giants 6.6.42 to IK 10.6.66.

At the start of the last quarter, IK received a free for a centre square infringement, played on and goaled to take the lead out to 30 points.

Chuol was still winning in the ruck, and the Giants were able to hit back with two quick goals.

The defence was getting on top with young Brad Monson winning plenty.

The Giants goaled through Williams Jeffs and Edwards, but a turnover allowed the Sea Eagles to goal.

Not done yet, the Giants recorded two more goals, bringing them closer.

The final siren sounded and IK was the eight point winner.

At the end of the day, the score was Giants 10.10.70 to IK 12.6.78.

The Giants congratulated Chuol on a great second half, which brought the team back into the game.

Next week, the Giants will face Koo Wee Rup and IK is away to Garfield.