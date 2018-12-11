Gippsland preps for 2019 footy season

GIPPSLAND Football Netball League released its 2019 fixture last week.

Round one will kick off on April 6.

Leongatha and Wonthaggi will both host home games in round one against Maffra and Warragul respectively.

The first local derby will be battled out at Wonthaggi’s home ground in round three on April 19.

They will meet again in a Sunday match at Leongatha on July 14 in round 12.

The finals series will begin with the qualifying final on August 31 and will culminate in the highly anticipated grand final clash on September 21.

The venues will be announced as the season progresses.