Gippy’s best in AFL waiting game



GIPPSLAND’S BEST: Promising midfielder/forward Sam Flanders took out the Gippsland Power’s Best and Fairest award a week ago.

Daniel Renfrey

JUST last week, Sam Flanders took out the Gippsland Power Best and Fairest award.

A week before that, he was completing the AFL draft combine with the rest of the top prospects from around the nation.

While the young gun from Fish Creek had been preoccupied and not thought much about the Best and Fairest, he was still surprised to win it.

“I went into the night not expecting to win that award, so it was a surprise really,” Sam said.

“It’s such a privilege and honour to have my name up there with some of the greats who have come through the power.”

“My family, teammates, peers and coaches have all been involved in it so it’s pretty special.”

While the Power didn’t achieve their goal of making a grand final this year, the team saw great development.

This included Sam, who according to coach Rhett McLennan has made huge strides, the award a credit to his work ethic and persona.

“He’s an electrifying talent who has matured brilliantly this year,” Rhett said.

“He is a boy who’s got time for everyone.”

Sam’s skills both on and off the field were well and truly put to test during the draft combine.

He spent the first two days of the combine talking to teams and media, while the last two were spent on the field.

“It was mentally and physically challenging. The first two days talking to teams and media can be tiring mentally, then you have to back it up the last two days with the testings and the 2km time trial,” Sam said.

“When it finishes, you’re sort of relieved because you’ve done all you can and there’s not much else you can really do.”

The midfielder/forward did well, finishing in the top performers in the vertical jump, running vertical jump, agility and ‘yo-yo’ tests.

He now waits until draft night, during which he will realise his dream and make an AFL list.

With pundits recently predicting Sam to go as high as pick four to the Crows, there will be many teams interested.

“It’s hard to say who’s fully interested in me at this stage. I’ve heard from some clubs but it’s just a waiting game,” he said.

“The next few weeks will be like a pre-preseason, to make sure I’m as fit as I can be heading into the draft.”

The draft takes place on November 27, with Sam set to be the newest name out of South Gippsland to enter the AFL.