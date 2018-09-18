Green day a big hit at Inverloch Primary

ENGAGING with others and learning how to be more environmentally friendly were at the heart of Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School’s Green Day last Tuesday, September 11.

The multi age day program was put together by the Kids Matter Student Action Team and Green Team with a focus on teaching students the importance of being sustainable and environmentally conscious.

With the school awash with green clothes and costumes, students were treated to an array of activities and presentations.

One activity saw students split into teams and race to see who could sort rubbish into the correct bins first, while another presentation demonstrated what can and can’t be flushed down the toilet.

The day also ran with support from ResourceSmart Schools, South Gippsland Water, Unwrapped Gippsland, and South Gippsland and Bass Coast shire councils who held various classes throughout the day.

Inverloch Primary School principal Brett Smith said the day was as much about socialising as it was learning about sustainability.

“It being a multi age day involving both Inverloch and Kongwak means students really get to interact and engage with each other,” Mr Smith said.

“The day helps them learn about the environment and how to be green, but it also fosters a healthy community as well.”

With over a dozen classes being run on different environmental topics, students were rotated around the school so they could experience everything the day had to offer.

A select group of students also ventured beyond the school grounds, helping clean up the streets and beaches of Inverloch.

“Sustainability is something we try to highlight in our curriculum,” Mr Smith said.

“It’s an incredibly important aspect of life so to be able to instill it in our kids now while also allowing them to have fun and develop friendships is a great thing.”