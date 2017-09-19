Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Gymnasts shine, both young and old

TERM 3 has been a successful one for Leongatha Gymnastics Club’s competitive gymnasts.
Head coach Miranda has competed at two Masters events on the July 8 and August 27.
Masters gymnastics is open to anyone over the age of 18.
Miranda did an amazing job finishing first on all events and first overall at the Wesley Competition and finished with five firsts, three seconds and second overall at the Knox Masters competition.
Miranda now has her sights set on the Australian Masters Games in Tasmania in October.
The club wishes her the best of luck.
Leongatha Gymnastics Club’s junior and senior gymnasts have also started the competition season with great results at the Energetic Cup held in Maffra on Saturday, September 2.
For many of the gymnasts this was their first competition ever.
Level 1’s did extremely well to overcome nerves and had a great time coming 11th.
Level 2 blue team came sixth overall with a fifth place on bar, green team came 10th.
Level 3 came 12th overall with a third on vault.
Level 4 came fourth overall with a fifth of beam and floor, third on bar and first on vault.
Level 5 came third overall and third on each apparatus.
Gymnasts attending Leongatha Gymnastics Club come from all over South Gippsland and Bass Coast, including Phillip Island.

Great job: Leongatha Gymnastics Club was well represented at a recent competition.

