Harpist to feature at Christmas concert

THE South Gippsland Singers are delighted to announce this year’s offering, titled Our Christmas Concert, will once again feature the group’s much-loved harpist, Pietra Dekker.

She will accompany the choir when they sing three songs from Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, then play a segment of solo pieces – an experience to savour.

Pietra has been playing the harp since 2009, after eight years on the piano, and has performed with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, the Melbourne Youth Orchestra and the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her achievements also include performing on two albums: This is Christmas by Anthony Calea and First Love by rising opera star Monica Oriel.

In addition to her much-appreciated involvement with our choir, Pietra is studying a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery (Honours) at Monash University. She hopes to return to the Gippsland region when her training is complete. The choir would certainly love to welcome her back to the choir.

Our Christmas Concert is an eclectic mix of fun, up-beat and traditional Christmas songs.

To name a few: Swing Into Christmas (a medley of bright popular Christmas songs), A Christmas Portrait (another medley to get your feet tapping), The Twelve Days of Christmas (with a bit of a twist), plus A Midwinter Noel and The Birthday of a King which are delivering the traditional Christmas message.

Ranging from well-known tunes to the more modern offerings, you’re sure to find something special in this program!

Tickets will be on sale at the door at the Dakers Centre, corner Watt and Smith streets in Leongatha. The concert begins at 2pm on December 9. Adults pay $15 and children are free. A delicious afternoon tea will be served after the concert.

The singers invite you to join them.